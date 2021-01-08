The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 1-8-2021

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Happy Good Friday! Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So here are some things to avoid to keep the Good Friday news going:

5. You Don’t Go Out – I’ve been seriously busy getting things together for this birthday event, and almost canceled this date last night. I’m so glad I didn’t. Not only was he cool, but I beat his ass in bowling. So go out; you might leave with bragging rights.

4. You Get Sick – I don’t know who told you to wear that lil bitty dress last night, in 39 degree weather. Now the sun is out, but you sneezing and coughing and NOBODY believes this is “just a cold.” Now put some clothes on so them people don’t have to shove that q-tip up your nose.

3. You Catch Feelings – You got a lil friend…? Well he told you he don’t want a relationship, but you keep smashing anyway. Now you caught feelings, and HE caught another chick to smash. That’s that HURT! Listen, START believing these men and STOP getting your feelings hurt.

2. You Break up with Bae – You knew it was the right thing to do. It’s been coming. But dummy, don’t do it on Friday! At least have one last good weekend of food and fornication, then start crying on Monday. Trust me on this one.

1. YOU Ruin Your Friday! – We just finished the first full week of 2021, and we already had a terrorist attack. I know it ain’t looking good. But it looks better alive, trust me. So if nothing else, smile because you can. And if you can’t do that, keep your negative ass away from me

