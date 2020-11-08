Lizzo’s Reaction To Kamala Harris

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Lizzo shares her experience of watching the first African America woman elected to be the Vice President of America. Press play for the legit situation at heart in the year 2020. Kamala Harris has broken more records yet to date as the 11th month of the year approaches. The barriers of life, and race have been broken after this monumental time for America.

