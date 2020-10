Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

If you didn’t notice prior to this post, Da Baby was the most nominated artist during the Bet 2020 Hip Hop Awards. Press play to see his response in regards to not winning. Its answers like that that shows his true character, and humbleness .

