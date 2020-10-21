Teyana Taylor “Lose Each Other,” Ella Mai “Not Another Love Song” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.20

Lately, it feels like Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor is really finding her footing as a music video director and in her latest visuals continues to get artistic with it to show she bout that creative life.

In her new visuals to “Lose Each Other” the artist/director uses a couple that uses dance artistry to tell a story of, well, we’re not good dance readers like that, but it looked like a debate over where to eat dinner or something. Nice touch having Elton John man the piano while all that performance art stuff was going on.

And after a lengthy break, Ella Mai returns with a clip for “Not Another Love Song” which finds the young singer in love and dancing with her new man boo who has swept her off her feet. Lucky man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Xzibit featuring B-Real and Demrick, YFN Lucci, and more.

TEYANA TAYLOR – “LOSE EACH OTHER”

ELLA MAI – “NOT ANOTEHR LOVE SONG”

XZIBIT, B-REAL & DEMRICK – “LOADED”

LIL YACHTY & SADA BABY – “NOT REGULAR”

MARIO – “MARS”

YFN LUCCI – “SEPT 7TH”

WEBBIE – “LIL BIT”

STEFFLON DON – “CAN’T LET YOU GO”

