CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

DFW’s Very Own Erica Banks Freestyle Live From Big T

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Looks like 1501 Certified label very own Erica Banks brings the bars over Hitten. Press play for the viral bound freestyle, from your DFW’ raised female artist on the immediate rise. May be the Cowboys didn’t secure a win tonight, however Erica Banks definatley caught W with this classic visual from the Oak Cliff parking lot land mark. Metroplex Monday at its fullest potential.

Pskillz (PskillzFlo)

1501 Label , Erica Banks , Freestyle Rap , News on the Net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close