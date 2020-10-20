DFW’s Very Own Erica Banks Freestyle Live From Big T

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Looks like 1501 Certified label very own Erica Banks brings the bars over Hitten. Press play for the viral bound freestyle, from your DFW’ raised female artist on the immediate rise. May be the Cowboys didn’t secure a win tonight, however Erica Banks definatley caught W with this classic visual from the Oak Cliff parking lot land mark. Metroplex Monday at its fullest potential.

Pskillz (PskillzFlo)

