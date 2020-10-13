Damn Check Out Money Bagg Yo’s New Kick Drip

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Yes you read that right , The Memphis rhymer MoneyBagg Yo is back viral on your time line. The Nike’s Civilist SB Dunk is here. To be politically correct this German boutique, collaborated creation has created a color-changing, heat-sensitive pair of drip. Pricing estimated going from $1200 to $1500 may or may not be worth your entire future stimulus check. Press play for more life behind the lens with Moneybagg in this Ocotobered out birthday vibes.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)