The #DeeList: Top 5 Worst Places to get Lost

In honor of Columbus Day, I figured I’d give you 5 other places where you might get lost, and it have unexpected consequences.

5. The Dance Floor

I’m just saying, stay in your lane. For instance, imagine Miley Cyrus trying to be Megan Thee Stallion and twerking on the MTV Awards, after releasing a very peculiar rap album. Crazy, right…?

4. The Ghetto

If you’re lost for too long, you’ll get all these crazy ideas about replacing the projects with expensive coffee shops and gyms, instead of actually helping the people living there. Like that would ever happen. Shout out to Bishop Arts.

3. A Black Hair Salon

They’ll try to give you something called cornrows, then next thing you know, everyone will not only wear them, but claim they invented them. Like, imagine a magazine saying, I don’t know, Kim Kardashian made these “new” braids popular…that would be wild.

2. A Marijuana Farm

And we know that weed have dangerous, psychedelic side effects, right? You’d leave out of there and pretend the world was led to believe this harmless plant is a dangerous drug, that turned into a billion dollar business, while simultaneously black and brown people are locked up for selling it. That’s crazy talk.

1. America

The greatest nation in the world. Full of fresh air, clean water, and peaceful people with peace pipes. Who wouldn’t wanna get lost here? What’s the worst that could happen? An entire land of people are murdered, and those left are forced to live on designated land where they have little to no say about the way their actual country functions….then the history is taught that they helped the so-called “lost” people survive, and they’re all friends?? Who would believe that…?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: