The #DeeList: Top 5 Things You CAN Do While Black

With Jonathan Price being the latest person to die, reportedly at the hands of the police, after breaking up a domestic dispute, I’ve compiled a list of things we still CAN do while being black.

5. Ride the Train

If you get in a fight on the train, and police handcuff everyone to get to the bottom of it, you’ll still make it home! You act like a cop will shoot you, when he claims he meant to grab his taser. OSCAR GRANT can tell you all about it. Oh wait…

4. Know Your Rights

Certainly if you’re pulled over and asked to step out the car, you can say no. You act like you’re gonna be arrested, wind up dead in a cell, then have police say you killed yourself. Highly unlikely. Ask SANDRA BLAND. Oh, you can’t.

3. Wear a Hoodie

I think we’re still safe to walk in upper class neighborhoods while wearing a hoodie. Maybe you’re walking to the store real quick to get Skittles and an Arizona Iced Tea. That’s gone well in the past for us, right….? TRAYVON MARTIN would disagree, but he’s not alive.

2. Follow Instructions

Listen if you don’t want the police to kill you, just do what they ask. If you’re in the car and they ask for license and registration, simply reach in the glove compartment and get it. What’s the worst that can happen? They shoot you and you die on Facebook live…? PHILANDO CASTILLE would say yes, if he could speak.

1. Be Killed by the Police

Whether you’re a little kid in the park, a woman watching her nephew, a man at home eating ice cream, or a woman sleeping next to her boyfriend, one thing’s for sure, black people seem to be GREAT at being killed by the police, and not receiving justice. And until this changes, don’t expect me to hold my tongue. They gotta kill me too. Just make sure my hashtag is lit. Black Lives Matter.

