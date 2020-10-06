CLOSE
The #DeeList: Top 5 Things You CAN Do While Black

With Jonathan Price being the latest person to die, reportedly at the hands of the police, after breaking up a domestic dispute, I’ve compiled a list of things we still CAN do while being black.

5. Ride the Train

Oscar Grant mural and street rededication outside Fruitvale BART Station

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

If you get in a fight on the train, and police handcuff everyone to get to the bottom of it, you’ll still make it home! You act like a cop will shoot you, when he claims he meant to grab his taser. OSCAR GRANT can tell you all about it. Oh wait…

4. Know Your Rights

Details Of Unreleased Dash Cam Video In #SandraBland Case Revealed

Source: NewsOne Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Certainly if you’re pulled over and asked to step out the car, you can say no. You act like you’re gonna be arrested, wind up dead in a cell, then have police say you killed yourself. Highly unlikely. Ask SANDRA BLAND. Oh, you can’t.

3. Wear a Hoodie

Sybrina Fulton And Tracy Martin Sign "Rest In Power: The Enduring Life Of Trayvon Martin"

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

I think we’re still safe to walk in upper class neighborhoods while wearing a hoodie. Maybe you’re walking to the store real quick to get Skittles and an Arizona Iced Tea. That’s gone well in the past for us, right….? TRAYVON MARTIN would disagree, but he’s not alive.

2. Follow Instructions

Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Listen if you don’t want the police to kill you, just do what they ask. If you’re in the car and they ask for license and registration, simply reach in the glove compartment and get it. What’s the worst that can happen? They shoot you and you die on Facebook live…? PHILANDO CASTILLE would say yes, if he could speak.

1. Be Killed by the Police

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

Whether you’re a little kid in the park, a woman watching her nephew, a man at home eating ice cream, or a woman sleeping next to her boyfriend, one thing’s for sure, black people seem to be GREAT at being killed by the police, and not receiving justice. And until this changes, don’t expect me to hold my tongue. They gotta kill me too. Just make sure my hashtag is lit. Black Lives Matter.

