Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Mr. Boss Up for a check, aka Money Man has went viral via social media. Sharing with his fans his current financial status. Plus the new video 24 featuring Lil Baby costed him well over $25 thousand in wardrobe. How was 1.5 million dollars of paid income . Press play for the motivation of one rhymers life story.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: