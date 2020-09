Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Well its true, for some and false for others. However in this situation with Cardi B the ink is drying. Whats done in the dark comes to the light. According to the streets, Offset has been caught cheating.Press play and peek at the current situation with one of the worlds most powerful couples.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

