Kevin Hart & The Migos Live On The Scene

Jokes, vibes & giggles were present during the recent link up between Kevin Hart, Offset, Quavo & Will Ferrell . Press play and peep the energy amongst superstars. Comedian Will Ferrell even attempts to crank up the humor in this rare human link up. New potential movie alert, from Kevin Hart & Will Ferrell or nah.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)

