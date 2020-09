Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Memphis new school rapper NLE Choppa is back with the bars. Check out the Walk Em Down artist as he does what he does, which help lock in his position in the Class. XXL Freshman Class of any year always seem to get the most street, internet, highly streamed artist to make the cut.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: