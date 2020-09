Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The Heart On Ice Rapper is officially a 2020 XXL Freshman . As any other XXL Freshman should know. With only a select slots available, the pressure is on. Peep out Rod Wave & the freestyle that helped lock in his position on the charts. Check out the Florida native doing what he does best.

