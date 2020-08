Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

“How many rich kids does it take to pop the hood”. In the words of the urban legend T.i. himself. New whip alert for his son, along with oil checking lessons. Do you know how to read the oil dip stick or nah? Beep beep who got the keys to the Jeep. King looks surprised and thankful on his 16th birthday.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: