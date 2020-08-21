Megan Thee Stallion Admits To Torey Using The Pistol Towards Her

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Megan Thee Stallion Is a officially over with the rumors, and false stories circulating the internet . Clearing the air and getting back to the bag , seems to be the true motive for finally speaking up about the viral helicopter news, from a couple weeks back. Check out the full scoop, from the “horses” mouth literally. Sparing Torey Lanez a few extra criminal charges, Meg decides to not “snitch” on how the bullets & fragments really entered her feet. Torey’s team is apparently trying to fabricate a story to save face. and brand for the Canadian rapper.

