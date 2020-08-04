Exclusive: Jazze Speaks With Pastor Dr. Frederick Haynes III About The Recent Incident At Friendship West!

Exclusive: Senior Pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church Dr. Frederick Haynes III speaks with Community Affairs Director Jazze Maxie about the recent church incident at Friendship West Baptist Church. There was an “unapproved” Blue Lives Matter rally with over 1000 vehicles, some with confederate flags that stopped at the church this past Sunday for a “pit stop.” After further investigation it was determined that The Dallas Police Department didn’t approve this event nor provide a permit. The organizer of the event did apologize but Pastor Haynes states, “that isn’t enough.” He would like to see some action behind the apology by defunding the police and investing that money back into our communities. Pastor Haynes also discuss the importance of voting and more. Please check out the full interview below.

For more information about Friendship West Baptist Church please visit https://www.friendshipwest.org/

Pastor Haynes Rocks Colin Kaepernick Jersey While Preaching [PHOTO]

Jazze Interviews Pastor Fredrick Haynes About The Importance Of Voting! #BeTheVote

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica