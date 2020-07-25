Lisa Raye Just Went Live During Her Covid Test

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Looks like the legendary Lisa Raye wants to see what the hype is all about regarding the Covid-19 test. After revealing why she had to get the test in the first place, check out her review of the test.. Its nice and healthy to know your status. New movie alert or nah?

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

