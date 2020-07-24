Lebron James Just Went Viral After Maverick Game

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Press conference gone left alert. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in scrimmage game. Another energy left the locker room on behalf of the culture. Check out Lebron James using his platform to express the urgent need of justice for #BreonnaTaylor. He spoke on behalf of the NBA players and staff who know and recognize right from wrong. Press play to hear the seriousness of the tone , used as he demanded the officers in Kentucky who wrongfully shot Breonna be held accountable. Paying his respects to the family seems to be a foot stamp as to the future support that’ll be given until justice is served.

