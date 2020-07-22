CLOSE
Lil Baby’s Son May Be A Threat

That old saying the Apple doesn’t fall from the tree is still in existence. Check out the $4 Million dollar  trapper turned rapper’s son falling into the rap game easily. Lil Baby aka Dominique Jones allow us a possible future feature alert. His son has actual rhythm once the vibe starts. Press play for The Pskillz Playback.

