Quavo & Saweetie Let It All Out

The Huncho himself Quavo gets suited & booted to go under the fire. Press play and check out Saweetie on her Icy girl grilling towards her celebrity crush. How well does he know her. GQ magazine gets clever and creative with this Q&A session. How well do you know these two personally? Couple quiz gone wrong or right.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)