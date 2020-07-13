CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDWord Eye Heard

BREAKING: Naya Rivera’s Body Allegedly Found in Lake Piru

Naya Rivera’s disappearance has a sad ending.

Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

According to TMZ, “Ventura County officials said Monday that a body had been found at the lake, and our law enforcement sources have confirmed it is, in fact, her. A press conference sharing the news publicly is forthcoming.”

Naya’s 4 year old son was found alone on a boat; when asked what happened, he told authorities that he and his mom were swimming, something bad happened, he got back on the boat, but Naya did not.

If nothing else, at least they have a body and can say their final goodbyes. Prayers to the family.

big sean , lake piru , lild 979 the beat , Naya Rivera , naya rivera body

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
Close