BREAKING: Naya Rivera’s Body Allegedly Found in Lake Piru

Naya Rivera’s disappearance has a sad ending.

According to TMZ, “Ventura County officials said Monday that a body had been found at the lake, and our law enforcement sources have confirmed it is, in fact, her. A press conference sharing the news publicly is forthcoming.”

Naya’s 4 year old son was found alone on a boat; when asked what happened, he told authorities that he and his mom were swimming, something bad happened, he got back on the boat, but Naya did not.

If nothing else, at least they have a body and can say their final goodbyes. Prayers to the family.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: