The Lo Down: MoneyBagg Yo’s EX Goes Off + Why Keke Palmer Feels SZA’s Pain [VIDEO]

MoneyBagg Yo surprised his new girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, with a new Lamborghini for her birthday. Everyone was showing love on the internet after she shared a video clip, everyone except his ex Chyna Santana. The mother of one of his children went on a visceral rant, but making it clear during her expletive-filled live video, her issues with MoneyBagg have nothing to do with Ari.

In 2019, MoneyBagg Yo briefly dated Megan Thee Stallion, but he and Ari have been going strong since the beginning of 2020.

 

 

In other news, it looks like Tory Lanez enjoyed himself over the weekend, with a video of him in the pool hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner. This is the type of entanglement many guys would love to be in right now…

Since everyone else was discussing the Jada Pinkett-Smith / August Alsina topic, R&B singer SZA shared a past story about finding her guy cheating on her at a party with her homegirl, with Keke Palmer topping that story with:

Catch up on all the entertainment news you missed over the weekend with The Lo Down with Lore’l!

Twitter is dead serious about staying safe during the coronavirus epidemic. Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion found that out the hard way. Social media is side-eying both Megan and Tory after the Canadian artist popped up at her crib despite strict social distancing guidelines. Initially, when states first put them in place, events that warranted large crowds was the first to go, then gatherings with more than 100 people, the number went down to 30 and then 10. Now basically, its highly recommended that you don't interact with anyone outside of your immediate family. Megan and Tory said forget the rules and decided her co-hosting an episode of Tory's ridiculously popular Instagram Live show, Quarantine Radio is worth the Rona risk. In a clip shared by The Shaderoom, Megan can be seen teaching Lanez how to properly do a TikTok dance but grows frustrated because he can't seem to get the moves down. While they were "kiking," Twitter proceeded to call both artists for being irresponsible and doing a piss poor job of social distancing and deservingly so.  

