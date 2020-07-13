MoneyBagg Yo surprised his new girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, with a new Lamborghini for her birthday. Everyone was showing love on the internet after she shared a video clip, everyone except his ex Chyna Santana. The mother of one of his children went on a visceral rant, but making it clear during her expletive-filled live video, her issues with MoneyBagg have nothing to do with Ari.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In 2019, MoneyBagg Yo briefly dated Megan Thee Stallion, but he and Ari have been going strong since the beginning of 2020.

In other news, it looks like Tory Lanez enjoyed himself over the weekend, with a video of him in the pool hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner. This is the type of entanglement many guys would love to be in right now…

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Since everyone else was discussing the Jada Pinkett-Smith / August Alsina topic, R&B singer SZA shared a past story about finding her guy cheating on her at a party with her homegirl, with Keke Palmer topping that story with:

Been there, except it was a man love. Now get into it. 🤪 https://t.co/MwwyH87otV — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 12, 2020

Catch up on all the entertainment news you missed over the weekend with The Lo Down with Lore’l!

SEE ALSO: August Alsina Jabbed At Keke Palmer, Actress Says She Only Kind Of Knows This Man

SEE ALSO: Moneybagg Yo Got Himself Some Brand New Teeth & Women Are LOVING His New Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: MoneyBagg Yo’s EX Goes Off + Why Keke Palmer Feels SZA’s Pain [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com