T.i. Is On 50 Cents Head About This Battle

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The king of the South apparently has some steam on his chest. Although, T.i. has had enough of the internet bully 50 Cent. No need for 50 to get the strap. But he can go grab his catalog and dig out the hits for a good ol’ modern day quarantine Verzuz battle. Watch this candid surreal scene of Tip on the phone with the Phillies famous comedian Kevin Hart. Who do you think will win this face off ATL. OR NYC? Press play to see why T.i. wants the smoke.

P-skillz (@PskillzFLo)