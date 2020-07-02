Why Did This Helicopter Just Land In Boosie’s Front Yard

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Boosie Boo is back at it again , trending & sending the internet into viral mode. The content king is in full character as he entertains all the quarantined bored bodies in the house. Mean while the grind doesn’t stop. It appears as if Boosie is shooting a promo video for an upcoming endorsement gig. When his son Tootie had a opportunity to ride it , he had a change of heart. Press play for his understandable reasoning for not feeling the chopper vibes, like everyone else.

P-skillz (@PskillzFLo)

