Quavo From The Migos New Record Label Looks Like This

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like the Head Huncho Quavo , Is on his Ceo status these days. After recently signing a new artist its promo time. Instead of a cash advancement, how bout a Iced out two tone expensive neck piece and a few whips. Yes according to the streets Hunco Cosighn, & jewelry gifts hold more clout weight the you think. Would you have take a rap deal like this or nah ?

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: