Bubba Wallace The Black Nascar Driver

View this post on Instagram Together A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on Jun 22, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

Nascar race car driver #43 Bubba Wallace was recently a victim to a hate crime, in which he found a noose in his garage stall . Quickly, & correctly the staffing and superiors of the Nascar staff stepped up and denounced this sad act up of humanization. Press play and watch the reaction to Bubba’s friends, competitors , and pit crews unify into one and marched down the race way in solidarity for support of Wallace. The commentator of this video sets the true emotional tone of sincerity that this conversation brings to mind. I stand with Bubba became a hastag painted on the in field. Finishing strong the Chevrolet Camaro driver came in 14th place at the Talladega Superspeedway.

