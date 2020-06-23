CLOSE
Bubba Wallace The Black Nascar Driver

Together

Nascar race car driver #43 Bubba Wallace was recently a victim to a hate crime, in which he found a noose in his garage stall . Quickly, & correctly the staffing and superiors of the Nascar staff stepped up and denounced this sad act up of humanization. Press play and watch the reaction to Bubba’s friends, competitors , and pit crews  unify into one and marched down the race way in solidarity for support of Wallace. The commentator of this video sets the true emotional tone of sincerity that this conversation brings to mind. I stand with Bubba became a hastag painted on the in field. Finishing strong the Chevrolet Camaro driver came in 14th place at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put The World On Oak Cliff Sound and Culture
Yella Beezy
