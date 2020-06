Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Check out Lil Baby’s Fathers Day private celebration party. The live band even makes Lil Baby rap along to the tunes. Big vibes set the tone with brunch courtesy of his son’s mother. Water acrobats plus customized balloons help seal the deal as well.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)