Black and Brown Members of Dallas Police Dept. interviewed w/ J-Kruz

They touched on the shooting of #RayshardBrooks & #GeorgeFloyd. They also talked about #Tazers#ChokeHolds#systemicracism#policeunions & more. We’d like to Thank the following people, Mandrell Drakes: Office of Community Affairs • •  Lieutenant Eric Roman: South West Subdivision 3rd Watch Commander • • Jolie Robinson: Office of Community Affairs, Manager • • Arturo Martinez: Sr CPL UNIDOS Latino Outreach Coordinator, Office of Community Affairs

Full Interview Below:

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
