Snitching is a HOT TOPIC in the rap world right now thanks to you know WHO! Old footage of The Game calling out Meek for snitching during the Sean Kingston incident when some chains were stolen has resurfaced. Snoop Dogg has also been accused of snitching by Suge night in an old video that also has resurfaced thanks to the guy who started it all.

