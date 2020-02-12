CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face, Fadeaway Slander Commences [PHOTOS]

Posted February 12, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Add The Game to the list of celebrities who’ve gotten tribute tattoos to the late Kobe Bryant.

Game debuted a new piece on his face, Kobe’s autograph with the number 8 turned to the side to represent infinity. “♾ F O R E V E R,” he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

In recent days, we’ve seen brand new face tats from the likes of Amber Rose and Chris Brown (who got a whole Jordan 3 inked on the side of his face) so this is par for the course. Are you feeling Game’s newest ink addition? Cause … some people aren’t!

See the reactions below.

RELATED: The Game Credits Michael Jackson With Stunting 50 Cent Beef [Video]

RELATED: Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead, Social Media Has All The Questions

RELATED: LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant By Immortalizing Him With A New Tattoo

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face, Fadeaway Slander Commences [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 3 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 4 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close