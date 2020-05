Former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens was caught by his gun-toting wife while he was in bed naked with 2 other women and his brother Seth Thomas. His wife Nina was able to track them down at an AirBnb in Texas using SnapChat. Everything is bigger in Texas… even the orgy’s.

