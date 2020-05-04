Dallas Residents Facing Eviction or Foreclosure May Get Assistance

The city of Dallas has a website set up to help with rent and mortgage assistance for those affected due to COVID-19.

This program is aimed at helping people with rent, mortgages, and even utilities, but people will have to act fast. Application pre-screening will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants will need to be prepared with the required documents, which include those that prove identity, loss of income, and show rent and mortgage status.

The maximum monthly assistance is $1,500 and help ranges from 3 to 24 months.

