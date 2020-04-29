Gov. of Kentucky apologizes to resident named #TupacShakur

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, had to apologize to a Kentucky resident who filed for unemployment under the name #TupacShakur. He thought that the claim was a joke and said that fraudulent claims were slowing things down.

The Gov. went on to say “I owe somebody an apology tonight. Last night I spent some time talking about . I mentioned an individual that had filed in the name Tupac Shakur. I didn’t know, and it’s my fault that we have a Kentuckian, who goes by Malik, who’s name is Tupac Shakur.”

Tupac, who is 46 and a cook, isn’t working right now due to #Covid-19 and in 1998 he changed his name officially.

