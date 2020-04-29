Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live Battle To Take Place 8pm Thursday

Krayzie Bone took to Instagram to announce a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live battle for 8pm this Thursday.

“Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits… Don’t miss this celebration!”

Word has it, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia allegedly had a beef in early 1990s after members of Three 6 accused them of stealing their style. Years ago, Krayzie Bone cleared that up saying they were just “young” and there was no actual beef going on.

