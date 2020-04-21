Dallas County Emergency Order Extended Through May 15

Dallas County Commissioners voted to extend the Dallas County Public Health Emergency until May 15. All residents of Dallas county are expected to continue the shelter in place for at least the next few weeks according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Although the disaster order allows Jenkins to extend shelter-in-place rules through May 20, the judge clarified today after that he was only continuing those rules through April 30.

The extension passed the Commissioner’s Court by a 4-1 vote, after a heated debate over loosening some of the order’s restrictions as it pertains to businesses. Representatives urged Jenkins to find ways to help businesses without contributing to spread the coronavirus further.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: