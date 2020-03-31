Texas Governor extends “Stay at Home” Order Until April 30th

On Tuesday, March 31st, Texas Governor Greg Abbott extended his executive order GA-14 until April 30th, 2020 during a press conference held at the state capitol earlier today. Following suit of President Trump’s extended order, the State of Texas will also modify the executive order currently in place to combat COVID-19. Essential services and activities will still be permitted following the protocols and guidelines given from the national government. This order allows for Texans to continue the freedom of hunting, jogging, biking, and fishing with appropriate social distance. Religious activities and services are also permitted to continue but should be held online and/or socially distant. Schools will also remain closed until at least Monday, May 4th. Domestic travel is also still allowed. A complete list of essential services can be found here: www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices

CISA Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Sectors:

HEALTHCARE / PUBLIC HEALTH LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY, AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ENERGY WATER AND WASTEWATER TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNITY- OR GOVERNMENT-BASED OPERATIONS AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS CRITICAL MANUFACTURING HAZARDOUS MATERIALS FINANCIAL SERVICES CHEMICAL DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE COMMERCIAL FACILITIES RESIDENTIAL/SHELTER FACILITIES AND SERVICES HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.

Other services as approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

According to a statement from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick during the press conference, Texas currently has one of the lowest per capita deaths in the country and is working to continue to lower the number of cases by extending this order.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: