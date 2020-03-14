Da Baby Breaks Bread With Danileigh

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The west coast singer & dancer Danileigh just dropped some sizzling visuals with the Carolina Captain Da Baby. Press play for your own eyes and experience a whole new vibe from “my lil bebe” singer. Can you predict the plot based off the title “Levi High“. Break out the hummers and humbled talent for this one. Da Baby didn’t hold back with this west coast vibed out production.

Pskillz @PskillzFlo)