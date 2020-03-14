CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Da Baby Breaks Bread With Danileigh

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

The west coast singer & dancer Danileigh  just dropped some sizzling visuals with the Carolina Captain Da Baby. Press play for your own eyes and experience a whole new vibe from “my lil bebe” singer. Can you predict the plot based off the title “Levi High“. Break out the hummers and humbled talent for this one. Da Baby didn’t hold back with this west coast vibed out production.

Pskillz @PskillzFlo)

Black History Month 2019: Dr. Dre (PHOTOS)
2013 BET Experience -Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Miguel and SchoolBoyQ Concert
22 photos

Da Baby , danileigh , Noise on the net

Videos
Close