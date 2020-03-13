Everything You Should Know About Coronavirus in Dallas Ft. Worth: Canceled Events, School Closings and More

The coronavirus pandemic has become a crisis for many in DFW following multiple cases reported.

Although it is important to quarantine as much as possible if you have a feeling you’re infected. Be aware the symptoms of the virus are mild or moderate, such as fever and cough. Older adults and people with existing health problems are more at risk contracting the virus and increasing the likelihood of far more serious illness like phenomena.

Right now a lot of individuals who have contracted the virus are healing. The World Health Organization reports that people with mild symptoms are recovering in 2 weeks span, while people with more severe symptoms take three to six weeks to recover.

“We must with take COVID-19 seriously, and we have to work individually and as a community to protect ourselves, our families, our friends and especially our vulnerable populations.” – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Below you will see a compiled list of preventative measures and canceled/ postponed DFW events and school closures.

How Do I Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

Similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC recommends normal everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds( say your ABC’S). If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use a paper towel after using the restroom to open the bathroom door

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Avoid touching your FACE, EYES, MOUTH with unsanitized hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick of any kind.

Don’t go to work if you are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as work desk

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott & NBC 5

Coronavirus Cases in Dallas

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reports there are a total of 23 cases in the state of Texas, seven of those cases are in the North Texas area.

Three cases have been reported in Dallas County, Three in Collin County and one in Tarrant County.

Dallas Schools Closed

DFW school districts have canceled classes due to concerns and cautiousness of coronavirus affecting students. At this time school districts are following CDC guidelines and asking students and employees who are traveling over spring break to fill out a travel form informing the schools of where they traveled and confirming they are free of the virus before returning to school

Dallas ISD has canceled all district events and activities until further notice, including UIL events, athletics, field trips after-school programs and other campus activities. Classes will resume as scheduled on Friday, March 13. Click here for updates from the district.

Allen ISD will be extending Spring Breakthrough March 16-20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. This includes Kids Club.

Alarado ISD canceled classes on March 12 & 13 after a person in the community was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Carrollton – Farmers Branch ISD schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, 2020. All campus events, field trips, student trips and UIL practices and competitions are canceled until further notice. Additionally, all district offices will be closed.

Cedar Hill ISD is extending its spring break for an additional week. Scholars and staff should report to classes on Monday March 23, 2020.

Frisco, McKinney, Plano, and Prosper have all extended their spring break holidays through Friday, March 20, the districts announced Thursday. Classes in the five districts will tentatively resume March 23.

Richardson ISD canceled all after-school activities and events through Friday, March 13. Trips, events and activities scheduled to take place after the district’s spring break holiday will be evaluated.

St. Rita Catholic School will remain closed through spring break for “deep cleaning,” while Ursuline Academy announced “e-Day protocols” will be enacted on Thursday and Friday, March 12 & 13 – this all after a member of the extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19.

Wylie ISD extended its spring break by canceling classes between March 15 through March 20. District events and competitions that were scheduled during this time are considered to be canceled, administrators said.

College Spring Breaks Extended

Texas A&M Texarkana announced Thursday that all classes would be moved online beginning Monday, March 23. All athletic and university events have been suspended.

Southern Methodist University will move students from classrooms to online instruction for the first two weeks after spring break, beginning March 23. The university is asking students to leave residence halls during spring break and remain home until April 5, normal operations are expected to resume April 6.

Texas Christian University has extended spring break through March 20, classes will be held online starting March 23 through April 4.

The University of North Texas has canceled in-person classes March 16-22. Starting on March 23 all instruction will be online, students will get information by March 19.

The University of Texas at Arlington is extending spring break to March 15-22 so that the university can prepare the campus for resuming classes. All current online courses will be conducted as scheduled during the week of March 15 and faculty and staff will resume normal operations March 16. The university will conduct classes online starting March 23 until further notice.

UT Dallas is extending spring break by one week, classes scheduled for March 23-27 are canceled. Faculty and staff will use the next two weeks to plan for online classes. Classes will resume online via the eLearning platform on March 30.

Paul Quinn College in Dallas announced it will move to online-only classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in an effort to stop the possible spread of the new coronavirus.

Effective immediately, Texas A&M Commerce is suspending all face-to-face classes and transitioning to online instruction until further notice at all locations including the RELLIS campus.

Dallas Baptist University has extended spring break by one week, classes will resume online on March 23.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary is extending spring break through March 20. Starting March 23 and through the remainder of the spring semester courses will be delivered online.

UT Austin extended spring break by one week due to concerns over the coronavirus. Classes are expected to resume on campus on Monday, March 30.

Texas A&M extended spring break by one week with classes resuming online-only between March 23-April 28. The campus will remain open to faculty, staff and students.

Check back for updates on school closures and canceled events.

