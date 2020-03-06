CLOSE
Fast Food & Celebrity Status Didn’t Mix Well In Drive Thru (Parental Advisory)

Looks and sounds like a court room may have to be the judge in the recent altercation at a checkers fast food store in Florida involving Pleasure P. Press play for a few of the concrete details. There is always two sides to a story, check out one perspective of it now.  Pleasure p has bonded out and says he will proceed with wrongful arrest claim against authorities.

photos
