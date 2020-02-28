Sza & Justin Timberlake May Have Hit On There Hands

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Sounds like greatness and talent meet for the first time in 2020 history. The legend himself Justin Timberlake, co wrote this up tempo, head bobbing vibe called

"The Other Side". Sza vocal touch will add the extra vocal touch it needs.Right on time for the upcoming tour, the collaboration may have been demographically genius. Press play and check out he visuals.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)