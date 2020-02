Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Lets go for ride with Uz himself aka Lil Uzi . But first lets get that Boot off the Bugatti . What happen and why can be understood by pressing play. Shout out to the camera man for the clutch camera skills, while alerting the owner.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)