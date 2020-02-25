The world said goodbye to Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant yesterday in an emotional, star-studded celebration of their lives.

Billy Sorrells, Jordan, Angie, Lore’l, and Headkrack break down their most moving moments and what stood out most about the impact of Kobe Bryant.

SEE ALSO: Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation

SEE ALSO: Trending Topics: Election Update South Carolina & The Kobe Bryant Memorial Recap [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF HUSTLE HERE.

#KobeFarewell: What We Learned From Kobe Bryant’s Memorial [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On 97.9 The Beat: