#KobeFarewell: What We Learned From Kobe Bryant’s Memorial [VIDEO]

The world said goodbye to  Kobe BryantGianna Bryant yesterday in an emotional, star-studded celebration of their lives.

Billy Sorrells, Jordan, Angie, Lore’l, and Headkrack break down their most moving moments and what stood out most about the impact of Kobe Bryant.

