Rihanna Says Tell Your Other Friends To “Pull Up”

Rihanna

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Rihanna was the recipient of the President’s Award during Saturday night’s NAACP Awards, it’s the biggest award of the evening which honors those who use their platforms to do philanthropic work and RiRi has done a lot to better the world around her. The singer and business mogul stepped on stage to once again show how we can be better and change the world….together.

During Rihanna’s acceptance speech she asked the audience who all had non-black colleagues, friends, and partners and as many in the audience raised their hands, Rihanna issued a challenge to them and all of us that fall into the category…. “They like to break bread with you, they like you right? Tell’em to Pull Up.”

The statement was so profound and powerful because no longer can we allow those who don’t look like us, or understand our suffering to celebrate our wins and not fight for us during our lows. No longer can we let non-black people that love to hang out with us, do business with us or love us as family say they are about the injustices that black and brown people still face without asking them to “pull up” for us.  I don’t know about you but “challenge accepted.” Check out Rihanna’s full NAACP speech below.

 

-Kiki J

Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her Most Fashionable Looks!
21 photos

Kiki J , NAACP , news , rihanna

photos
