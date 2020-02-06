Jayz Just Dropped Some Nuggets Of Knowledge

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Jayz breaks his silence. Press play for a few knowledge nuggets courtesy of the first rap Billilonaire. “I walk into every room as myself. I don’t walk in any room as anyone else.

I’m not cowering, I’m not speaking soft, my voice doesn’t change – it sounds exactly the same way. I’m walking as myself and proud and I speak for us and that gives me a joy.”

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)