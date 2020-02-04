CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

What Jennifer Lopez Ate To Get That Body

jennifer lopez birthday

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

As we watched Jennifer Lopez show us what 50 looks like, you have to wonder, “how does she look like THAT at 50?!” Well here’s a rundown of what J. Lo’s eats in order to keep that killer body. 

For breakfast, she drinks a protein shake with berries, greek yogurt, honey, and cinnamon or oatmeal with berries. 

For lunch, it’s salmon salad with zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, and a drizzle of vinaigrette. And for dinner, she has a lean protein like chicken breast, veggies, and a complex carb like brown rice or sweet potatoes.

Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Bronx for Her First Ever Hometown Concert to Launch State Farm Neighborhood Sessions

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Snacks include a handful of nuts, fresh fruit, and veggies and balance is key for the ageless Lopez, so she does indulge in chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chip ice cream, and cake, all in moderation. 

What do you eat to stay in shape? Do you think you could follow a diet like this for 60 days? Let’s talk about it on Twitter or IG @officialkikij.

Source: wfsb.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

11 Non-Glamourous Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl From The Bronx
11 photos

The Latest

celebrity news , diet , Jennifer Lopez , Kiki J

Videos
Latest
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 6 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 6 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 6 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 7 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 7 days ago
01.29.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close