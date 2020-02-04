CLOSE
Motivation Monday: Courtesy Of The Tuskegee Airmen

Lets pause for the cause during this Black History month kick off. Press play and dive into a legacy that started back in 1941 at a airfield in Tuskegee, Alabama. The first African American aerial combat militia who fought in World War. Also known as the Red Tails. Watch the history and a updated memorial movie based off the true story.

1941 , Black History Month , Tuskegee Airmen , World War 2

