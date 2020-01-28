CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Before You Press “Send”

Hutchison blog post - Social Media thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Before You Press “Send”

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, many people took to social media to express their feelings. Some posts contained sad feelings, other posts were condescending and hateful. People who probably weren’t fans of Kobe couldn’t understand why there were people crying over the death of someone they had never met. This is why sometimes you can’t press “send” on your grief. 

Grief is a very personal emotion, not only do we all grieve differently but what we grieve about varies from person to person.  In an age where you can share your thoughts in a public space that has your name on it, what you share is open to public opinion. 

People can choose to agree or disagree with you, which they have a right to do, however, you probably don’t want your grief to be debated. Many people felt a connection to Kobe, maybe you watched every single game he played or closely followed the accusations of rape and the road to recovery between him and his wife Vanessa that followed. Maybe you watched him retire and become the model father and entrepreneur or maybe you just haven’t lost someone who was a part of your life and finally understood what that felt like. 

No matter how you were affected or not by the passing of Kobe Bryant the one thing you have to remember is when you share your feelings in a public space it’s up for others to pick apart and minimize. I’m not saying it’s right, but social media is social. By definition the word social means: relating to society or its organization, so when you’re social with how you feel about something or someone you open yourself up to society’s interpretation of what you’re trying to communicate.

It’s something that should be thought about before you press send. Social media was created for people to question, discuss, share and connect with others about their experiences, however, it’s not okay to dismiss people for how they feel. Just because you have a difference in opinion doesn’t give you the right to bully or push negativity, for negativity like all energy, is neither created or destroyed, only transferred and that goes for your emotions and feelings towards something or someone. 

So grieve in your own way, share pictures, videos, and memories with others. For those who don’t share in the grief instead of bashing someone for how they feel, resort back to a time when you felt what they are feeling and offer a kind word instead or say nothing at all. (Silence after all is golden) There is too much negativity in the world and even though you may feel the need to voice your opinion on social media make sure it truly benefits the “society or the organization” before you press send.

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

7 photos Launch gallery

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Continue reading NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

[caption id="attachment_2290662" align="alignnone" width="789"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser. Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts. We send our condolences to all the families involved.

The Latest

grief , Kiki J , kobe bryant , Self Care , Social Media

Videos
Latest
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 4 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 4 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 5 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close