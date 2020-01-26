Beyonce Stuns In Sexy Red Gown At Clive Davis’ Grammy Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After partying all day at their annual Roc Nation brunch, Beyonce and Jay Z headed to Clive Davis’ famous pre-Grammy party to end their evening in elegant fashion. Bey kept it pretty simple early in the day but turned up the sexy in a stunning red gown by designer Valdrin Sahiti.

Bey’s stylist Zerina Akers alluded to Bey’s sizzling red look bring inspired by Julia Robert’s iconic red opera gown in Pretty Woman.

Beyoncé has been giving us unapologetic bawdy as of late, starting with the promo images for her Ivy Park x Adidas collection and we are here for every moment of it.

And you can tell she is enjoying it as well. After having twins, she is embracing her curvier shape and not killing herself to be a size two.

