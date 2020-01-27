The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons Kobe is the G.O.A.T.

It still feels unreal to say that Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter are gone, but I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t honor him the best way I know how. So here goes:

5. He Was So Humble

How many times did Kobe display his humility while playing? I can hear Doris Burke now, saying “Kobe you had a broken foot, 6 cracked ribs, and a tummy ache, and still scored 40 points in the 3rd quarter. How did you manage?” And Kobe, as reserved as ever, would say “What do you mean. I shot the ball and it went in.” So humble.

4. He Knew How to Apologize

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

We all remember the one scandal that had Kobe’s name in it. And while he was cleared of those charges, he still admitted to cheating on his wife. But rather than telling her “girl I’m Kobe. What you gone do, leave??” He bought her a $4 MILLION apology ring. THIS is a man who loves his wife. Meanwhile I can’t even get a dinner date to Red Lobster.

3. He Was Loyal

Kobe played in the NBA for 20 years. Was an 18-time All Star. Has 5 rings. And did it ALL playing for the Lakers. The only place he ever “took his talents” was the Lakers locker room, where nobody purposely assembled a supergroup just to win.

2. He Knew When to Hang It Up

Kobe was such a beast that he had BOTH his jerseys retired. And even though he was old for basketball standards, Vince Carter is 70 and still playing. But Kobe said nah, Ima give y’all this 60-point game and Mamba is out. No coming out of retirement TWICE or trying to play minor league BASEBALL, while selling basketball shoes. Way to bow out gracefully.

1. Because he IS

Kobe Bryant is on the Mt. Rushmore of basketball legends. He said he wanted to be remembered as someone who was blessed with talent, but who worked like he had none. We’ll be talking about that 81-point game for as long as the game is played….and yet he still took his daughters to school everyday. A player. A husband. A father. A hero. MY hero. The GOAT. Job well done, Mamba.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: