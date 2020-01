Watch Post Malone in the Trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s got a new comedy action movie coming to Netflix called ‘Spenser Confidential’ and Post Malone plays a part in it. Not sure how much screen time our own Posty will have in it but judging by the trailer, not very much, which is okay. This could be the start of something big! Check out the trailer below and watch when it hits Netflix on March 6.

